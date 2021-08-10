Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TARS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:TARS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 118,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,389. The firm has a market cap of $500.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,206. 33.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

