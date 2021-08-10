Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.67.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.53.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,922,639 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 138.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.