Tattooed Chef (TTCF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

TTCF opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.