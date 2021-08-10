TD Securities Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$40.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

RUS stock opened at C$35.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$17.10 and a 52-week high of C$36.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 100.33%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

