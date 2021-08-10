Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 19,000 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 34.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

AMKR opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,787 shares of company stock worth $2,954,562. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.