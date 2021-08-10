Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in US Ecology by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

