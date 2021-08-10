Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $88.05.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

