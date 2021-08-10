Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $410,000 in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after buying an additional 12,299,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,922 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratos AB acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $103,770,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of -90.55. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DNB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

