Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 800 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $332,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,078. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company.

KALU stock opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

