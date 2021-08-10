Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$12.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.