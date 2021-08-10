Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.51% from the stock’s previous close.

TNK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $373.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

