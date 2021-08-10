Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 5,342.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 26.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Telos by 79.7% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,236,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,057,000 after acquiring an additional 548,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,740. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 714.25.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.