Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,679,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.