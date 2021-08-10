Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.