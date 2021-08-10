Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TGH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.38. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textainer Group (TGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.