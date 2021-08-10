TFG Advisers LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,277,000 after buying an additional 61,343 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,016,000 after buying an additional 43,085 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,540,000 after buying an additional 89,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $115.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $119.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

