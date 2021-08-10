The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,482,686 shares of company stock valued at $219,538,440. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $114.63. 45,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.11.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

