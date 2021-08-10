The Boeing (BA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

The Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $304.00 to $267.52. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $303.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/23/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/13/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – The Boeing had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $307.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $215.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.13. 520,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,067,758. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.15. The company has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

