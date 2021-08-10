The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $257.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $232.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.15. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.