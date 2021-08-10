The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $766.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post $766.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $918.67 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $496.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of CG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. 1,921,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,060. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $438,663,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,814,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $18,891,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

