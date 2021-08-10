The Cato (NYSE:CATO) versus Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Head to Head Contrast

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and The Cato (NYSE:CATO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The Cato pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bath & Body Works pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Bath & Body Works and The Cato’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.43 $844.00 million $3.46 17.77 The Cato $575.11 million 0.65 -$47.48 million N/A N/A

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than The Cato.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and The Cato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 10.73% -137.83% 14.55% The Cato 0.44% 1.16% 0.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of The Cato shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of The Cato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bath & Body Works and The Cato, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Cato 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than The Cato.

Volatility and Risk

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Cato has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats The Cato on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants. It operates its stores and e-commerce Websites under the Cato, Cato Fashions, Cato Plus, It's Fashion, It's Fashion Metro, and Versona names. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 1,330 stores in 33 states. It also provides credit card services to its customers, as well as layaway plans for customers who agree to make periodic payments. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

