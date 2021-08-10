The Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

The Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Charles Schwab to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $2,013,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,604 shares of company stock worth $37,142,089. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

