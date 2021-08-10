The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.38 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,626. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

