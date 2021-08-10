The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months on soft fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed estimates and declined year over year. Results were impacted by a soft sales performance across three of the four segments. Reduced shipments from the prior year’s peak along with an unfavorable price mix mainly hurt sales. This along with higher manufacturing and logistics costs, and increased commodity costs dented the bottom line and margins. Driven by these factors, Clorox issued a sluggish view for fiscal 2022. However, progress on its IGNITE strategy and contributions from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. Management recently announced plans to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox stock opened at $164.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $237.94.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

