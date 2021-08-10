The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Declares Dividend of $0.11

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.08. The Eastern has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

