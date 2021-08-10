The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Declares Dividend of $0.11

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.08. The Eastern has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.96.

Get The Eastern alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.