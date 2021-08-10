The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €98.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €98.00 ($115.29) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €85.90 ($101.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €80.43. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

