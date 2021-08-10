The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €98.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €98.00 ($115.29) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €85.90 ($101.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €80.43. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Tariff

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.