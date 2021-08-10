The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) to Neutral

Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDF opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.68.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

