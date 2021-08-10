The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 46,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 25.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 51.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

