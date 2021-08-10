The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by OTR Global

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.51. 36,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,519. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

