The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The InterGroup were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of INTG opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The InterGroup Co. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The InterGroup Company Profile

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.