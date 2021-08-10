The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.12. 639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,826. The stock has a market cap of $880.82 million, a P/E ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Pennant Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

