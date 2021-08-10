The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

REAL stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. 161,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,565. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $223,401.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,616,048.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $78,418.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,853 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

