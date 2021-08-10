The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.9659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

