The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $520.00

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 513 ($6.70), with a volume of 148557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517 ($6.75).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 500.29. The company has a market cap of £888.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

