The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $162.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $11,712,767. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.