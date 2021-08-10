The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $216.42 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.09.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

