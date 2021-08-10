The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) vs. First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Head to Head Comparison

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and The Southern Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.50 $20.32 million N/A N/A The Southern Banc $5.77 million 1.16 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Volatility & Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and The Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 17.31% 11.96% 0.86% The Southern Banc 6.31% 2.80% 0.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and The Southern Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.73%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than The Southern Banc.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats The Southern Banc on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. The company operates through 34 banking facilities primarily located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

The Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

