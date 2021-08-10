The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The Southern by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in The Southern by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.71. 9,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,616. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

