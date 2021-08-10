The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.18. 488,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,673,448. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 183.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

