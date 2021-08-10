The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.
TTD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.62.
The Trade Desk stock traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.18. 488,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,673,448. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 183.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.