The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $95.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.33, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

