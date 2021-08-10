The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Western Union in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NYSE WU opened at $22.73 on Monday. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,561,000 after acquiring an additional 839,167 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

