TheStreet Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to “B”

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

