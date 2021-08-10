TheStreet Upgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LOCO opened at $17.97 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $655.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at $48,975,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after buying an additional 261,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 221,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

