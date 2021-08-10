Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$155.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.20.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,380,000 after buying an additional 156,111 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after buying an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $179,560,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.