Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

