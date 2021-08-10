Titan Medical (TMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

TMD stock opened at C$2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

