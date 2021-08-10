Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TNXP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 75,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,899,057. The stock has a market cap of $241.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 46,800.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.