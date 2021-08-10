Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

TORXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $10.36 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

