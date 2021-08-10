Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.34 per share, with a total value of C$80,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,826,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,434,715.72.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, with a total value of C$81,249.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00.

TOU traded up C$1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$36.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

