Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 2.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 72.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.46. 10,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.